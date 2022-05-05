Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

Shares of KMB traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,009. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day moving average is $133.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

