Kin Market Cap Reaches $45.37 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $45.37 million and approximately $662,626.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00216500 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00214979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00164194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040237 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.44 or 0.00440913 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,625.18 or 1.83140921 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

