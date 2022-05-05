Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $4.01

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.80. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 50,022 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The company has a market cap of $874.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 318,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031,729 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,838,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

