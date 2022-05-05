Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KIGRY. Societe Generale cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kion Group from €110.00 ($115.79) to €91.00 ($95.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kion Group from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.31. 84,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,250. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.
Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.