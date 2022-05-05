Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIGRY. Societe Generale cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kion Group from €110.00 ($115.79) to €91.00 ($95.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kion Group from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.31. 84,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,250. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

