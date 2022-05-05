KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $81.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 128,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.