KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 128,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.