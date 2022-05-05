KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in KLA were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in KLA by 13.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after buying an additional 96,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KLA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 5.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of KLA by 69.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

KLA stock opened at $349.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

