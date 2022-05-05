Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 50,202 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 15.9% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $70,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,324,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,602,000 after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 824,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after buying an additional 39,822 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 610,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 75,768 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $51.68. 73,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $61.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

