Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

ISCF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.70. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,941. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $38.93.

