Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,231,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after buying an additional 989,318 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 599.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 39,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. 1,669,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.