Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPMB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 119.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.