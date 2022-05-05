Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1,304.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

Get iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBHD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 5,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.