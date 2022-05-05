Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 370,606.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,161. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.39 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

