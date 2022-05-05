Korea Investment CORP Buys 1,500 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $212.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average of $221.87. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

