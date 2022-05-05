Korea Investment CORP Has $5.32 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM opened at $45.86 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

