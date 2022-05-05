Korea Investment CORP Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,679,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

