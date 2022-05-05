Korea Investment CORP Has $6.19 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

