Korea Investment CORP Invests $4.53 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.35.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,836,023 shares of company stock worth $108,714,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

