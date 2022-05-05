Korea Investment CORP Purchases 100 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aravt Global LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $11,844,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 41.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

NYSE MTN opened at $260.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

