Korea Investment CORP Purchases 6,400 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.93.

NYSE ESS opened at $323.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.20. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.30 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

