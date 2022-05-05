Korea Investment CORP Purchases Shares of 21,800 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $296,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bill.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $1,908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.75.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

