Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in CDW by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in CDW by 24.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

CDW stock opened at $177.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $159.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

