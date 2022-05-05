Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.54

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.54 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.86 ($0.12). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 10.03 ($0.13), with a volume of 355,313 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £42.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.50.
Kromek Group Company Profile (LON:KMK)
