Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.54

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.54 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.86 ($0.12). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 10.03 ($0.13), with a volume of 355,313 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.50.

Kromek Group Company Profile (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear industry, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and Africa. The company's products provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications, ranging from the identification of cancerous tissues to hazardous materials, such as explosives, as well as the analysis of radioactive materials.

