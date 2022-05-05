Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

