L & S Advisors Inc Buys 2,685 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $206.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.35. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.