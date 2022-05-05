L & S Advisors Inc Has $1.30 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $15.60 on Thursday, reaching $314.00. 9,518,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,849,640. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $309.64 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

