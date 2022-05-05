L & S Advisors Inc Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $28.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $564.36. 37,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,155. The company’s 50 day moving average is $627.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $711.33. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $544.00 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.