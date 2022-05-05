L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.90 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 16,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,973,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,390,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $15.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.98. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.