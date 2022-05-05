L & S Advisors Inc Has $805,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,441 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ HON traded down $6.91 on Thursday, reaching $198.94. 110,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,021. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

