L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $1,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,754,000.

Shares of TQQQ traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,819,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,456,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

