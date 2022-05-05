L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 392 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after buying an additional 280,575 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $25.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $386.21. 32,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.84 and its 200 day moving average is $559.63. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.11 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.67.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

