L & S Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 209.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,688. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.02 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.28.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,004 shares of company stock worth $1,992,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

