L & S Advisors Inc Takes $1.57 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $111.57. 43,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

