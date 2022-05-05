L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.46. The company had a trading volume of 79,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.45. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.