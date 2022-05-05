La-Z-Boy Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

NYSE:LZB opened at $27.60 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.99.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.