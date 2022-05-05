La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $27.60 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $7,341,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,641,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,614,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LZB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

