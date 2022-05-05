Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.88-4.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $109.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $97.81 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after purchasing an additional 341,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,374 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

