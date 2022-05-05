Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Hits $6.46 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $68,627.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

