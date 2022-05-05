Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $144.13

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $144.13 and last traded at $144.46, with a volume of 115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.50.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,853,000 after acquiring an additional 229,585 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 556,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

