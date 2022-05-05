Lanceria 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $219,704.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. Lanceria has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $219,704.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00219274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.00466315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00039213 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,594.14 or 1.93687535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

