Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives $117.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of LPI stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($1.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 183,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,462 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

