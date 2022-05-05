Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading Down 6.9%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 2,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 731,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWIM shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,290,000 after acquiring an additional 521,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 70,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 112,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

