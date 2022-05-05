Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading Down 6.9%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 2,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 731,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.
Several analysts have issued reports on SWIM shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,290,000 after acquiring an additional 521,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 70,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 112,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.