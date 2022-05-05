Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 115,425 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,155,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,425 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $146,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,289,000 after purchasing an additional 156,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nielsen by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nielsen by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,276,000 after acquiring an additional 942,104 shares in the last quarter.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. 54,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,311,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

