Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 700,302 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700,302 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $96,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,399,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $95,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756,324. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

