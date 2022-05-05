Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 90,994 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,994 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sanofi worth $165,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sanofi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sanofi from €122.00 ($128.42) to €121.00 ($127.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. 139,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

