Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $109.98 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,946 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cadence Design Systems worth $109,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,089,000 after purchasing an additional 444,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,931,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $8.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.98. 9,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,043 shares of company stock worth $34,531,594. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

