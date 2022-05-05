Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $86.87 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $86,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Anthem by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM traded down $5.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $504.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

