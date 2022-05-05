Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,108,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970,532 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Barclays worth $83,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after buying an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 332,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Barclays by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,157,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 852,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,490. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

