Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,794 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,011,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $103,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 956,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,726,768. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.