Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 17,599 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,599 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Zebra Technologies worth $128,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $15.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.10. 4,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,615. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $354.43 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.